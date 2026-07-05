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The Spark # 12
What will you imagine?
Jul 5
11
5
June 2026
The Pitch #27: The Best Speculative Fiction on Substack
Welcome to The Pitch, a monthly discussion thread of the best speculative fiction on Substack, introduced by the authors themselves!
Jun 28
•
Reina Cruz
18
8
7
Announcing Winners for LA S11 | Round 3 | Science Fiction
Scoot has chosen!
Jun 26
•
Brian Reindel
36
9
15
The Spark #11: The Gathering Starts Now
The Gathering is an opportunity to share the story you wrote for The Spark #11.
Jun 21
•
Reina Cruz
11
8
1
One Long Game of Chutes and Ladders
Lunar Awards original, Meg Oolders, on writing through seasons, crossing genres, and her debut novel, See Dot Smile
Jun 14
•
Reina Cruz
22
12
6
The Spark # 11
When the writing stopped
Jun 7
•
Reina Cruz
14
2
2
May 2026
The Pitch #26: The Best Speculative Fiction on Substack
Welcome to The Pitch, a monthly discussion thread of the best speculative fiction on Substack, introduced by the authors themselves!
May 24
•
Reina Cruz
29
14
14
Lunar Awards S11 | Round 3 | Science Fiction
Submissions are open!
May 20
•
Brian Reindel
52
35
35
The Spark #10: The Gathering Starts Now
The Gathering is an opportunity to share the story you wrote for The Spark #10. Thank you all for your patience. We are one day late!
May 17
•
Reina Cruz
12
The Spark # 10
This month we go dark
May 3
•
Reina Cruz
14
2
7
April 2026
Announcing Winners for LA S11 | Round 2 | Horror
Garen has chosen
Apr 26
•
Shaina Read
34
7
15
The Pitch #25: The Best Speculative Fiction on Substack
Welcome to The Pitch, a monthly discussion thread of the best speculative fiction on Substack, introduced by the authors themselves!
Apr 26
•
Reina Cruz
24
14
8
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