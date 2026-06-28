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Ian Barr's avatar
Ian Barr
7d

Seventh Daughter

https://talesfromthedump.substack.com/p/seventh-daughter

This fantasy adventure follows the court and descendants of the infamous King Arthur, and the ill-fated consequences of his lifelong search for the soulforged sword Excalibur. Taking place in an original world that pays homage to classics, myths, legends, and beloved fairy tales, Seventh Daughter is one epic you won't want to miss.

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The Nightshift Author's avatar
The Nightshift Author
5d

Hope you enjoy

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