The Gathering is an opportunity to share the story you wrote for The Spark #11.

Give us a brief teaser (one sentence) and then add the link in this discussion thread. Be sure to stop by throughout the day and engage with your fellow adventurers. The Lunar Awards is a place to discover and to be discovered. We want to connect you with the community. If you’ve already posted your story in the original prompt discussion thread, that’s okay! You can post it in both places, so it gets optimal readership.

I had a, now obvious, delusional goal of getting my own story written of a time that I did not write. I wasn’t able to get the writing done. Not only was I in my third trimester, my son decided to come a month early! Myself and our new baby boy are healthy and back home now, and our new family life has begun😊 I’ve only managed to share this news because my husband has shoved me out the door for some coffee and me time to keep away postpartum stir crazy weepiness.

While my own word drought is playing out in real time, many of you stretched your creative muscles with this prompt, and amid the busyness of life, you managed to get words written. We gather to share today, but the discussion thread will remain open should you decide to try your hand at the prompts in the future. Come back and add a link to your story. Even if the fire grows cold, we still maintain our burning desire to read good speculative fiction.