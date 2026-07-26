Lunar Awards

Lunar Awards

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Oli Trollgora's avatar
Oli Trollgora
1d

The final chapter of "The Collapsing Tunnel" the first book in the Goblin and Dwarf saga "The Children of Durn and the Children of Bruna" https://trollstories.substack.com/p/the-collapsing-tunnel-27-and-epilogue?r=4v3fsm

All 27 chapters have been posted. Next month will be the 2nd book "Expansion".

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Isha Jain's avatar
Isha Jain
1d

Short Story - At the stroke of the midnight hour.

Pitch - When the corrupt gold system collapsed, the Monarch's seat faced danger.

https://theindianstory.substack.com/p/at-the-stroke-of-the-midnight-hour

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