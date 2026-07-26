The Pitch #28: The Best Speculative Fiction on Substack
Welcome to The Pitch, a monthly discussion thread of the best speculative fiction on Substack, introduced by the authors themselves!
Whether you’re a reader searching for new worlds or a writer ready to promote your latest piece, this thread is for you! Here’s how it works:
📝 Are you a writer?
Head to the comments and add:
A link to the speculative fiction that will keep your readers up at night (short story, serial chapter, anthology excerpt, essay, etc.).
A 1–2 sentence pitch to hook new readers.
Bonus: Share the inspiration behind the story, a moodboard, the first line, favorite reader tropes. Be creative!
🔖Are you a reader?
Head to the comments:
Browse the comments to discover fresh speculative fiction directly from the authors.
Like the ones that catch your eye.
Leave a comment on a story you enjoyed—it makes a writer’s day and starts great conversations.
Already have a favorite ghost story to fit the theme of this spooky month (on or off Substack)? Leave a comment to drop a rec of your own!
🖖Support the Community
Want to help these stories reach more readers?
Restack. Restack this thread. Restack the stories you are reading. Let fellow Substackers know what you enjoy.
Share it to Reddit, Discord, X, Instagram, Facebook, share it with your mom, uncle, best friend, grandpa, neighbor who weirdly does yardwork at midnight—anywhere speculative fiction lives, let them hear from you.
Your word of mouth holds so much power. The more you share, the more readers will read, the more connections we build. Let’s keep the signal strong.
The final chapter of "The Collapsing Tunnel" the first book in the Goblin and Dwarf saga "The Children of Durn and the Children of Bruna" https://trollstories.substack.com/p/the-collapsing-tunnel-27-and-epilogue?r=4v3fsm
All 27 chapters have been posted. Next month will be the 2nd book "Expansion".
Short Story - At the stroke of the midnight hour.
Pitch - When the corrupt gold system collapsed, the Monarch's seat faced danger.
https://theindianstory.substack.com/p/at-the-stroke-of-the-midnight-hour