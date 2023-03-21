Our Lunar Award Winners
We’re excited to share the winners for each award season. This page verifies the winning entry by displaying a link and showing the season’s badge.
2026 - Season 11
Round 1 | Fantasy | “Qallupilluk” by Clara MacGauffin
Round 2 | Horror | “The Shadow that Follows” by Ian Dunmore
Round 3 | Science Fiction | “Solitary” by Iris Shaw
Round 4 | Fantasy |
Round 5 | Horror |
Round 6 | Science Fiction |
2025 - Season 10
Round 1 | Fantasy | “Skellig” by Katharine Kapodistria
Round 2 | Horror | “Dark Out There” by Ashley T.K.
Round 3 | Science Fiction | “Twin Planets” by J.M. Ransom
Round 4 | Fantasy | “The Tale of Sir Knight” by Harold Ember
Round 5 | Horror | “Tea After the Apocalypse” by Luna Asli Kolcu
Round 6 | Science Fiction | “Advanced Color Theory” by Alex Scott
2024 - Seasons 5–9
Award Season 9
Short Story Category
“The Vigil“ by Leigh Parrish
Theme Badge “Pumpkin Patch!”
“The Birthday Wish” by Stephen Duffy
“A Final Transmission From Under a Rotting Sun” by Kaine De Morgan
Award Season 8
Short Story Category
“The Orphan and the Golden Trail“ by Bridget Riley
First Chapter Category
“First Time (INGRESSION)“ by Johnathan Reid
Award Season 7
Short Story Category
“The Echo of Gods“ by Garen Marie
Award Season 6
Short Story Category
“Illegal“ by Claudia Befu
Award Season 5
Short Story Category
“Apollo Days“ by Jack Massa
First Chapter Category
2023 - Seasons 1–4
Award Season 4
Short Story Category
“The Fire Tower“ by Justin Deming
First Chapter Category
“Thorne: The Withering Shore” by Cameron Scott
Theme Badge “The Great Pumpkin Patch”
“Returning” (Dullahan and Samhain) by Jessica Maison
Award Season 3
Short Story Category
“Riding the Viper” by Caroline Barnard-Smith
Award Season 2
Short Story Category
“Amicus Memorandum:“ by Amy Letter
First Chapter Category
“The Angel of War“ by Winston Malone