Our Lunar Award Winners

We’re excited to share the winners for each award season. This page verifies the winning entry by displaying a link and showing the season’s badge.

2026 - Season 11

Round 1 | Fantasy | “ Qallupilluk ” by Clara MacGauffin

Round 3 | Science Fiction | “ Solitary ” by Iris Shaw

Round 4 | Fantasy |

Round 5 | Horror |

Round 6 | Science Fiction |

2025 - Season 10

Round 1 | Fantasy | “ Skellig ” by Katharine Kapodistria

Round 3 | Science Fiction | “ Twin Planets ” by J.M. Ransom

Round 6 | Science Fiction | “ Advanced Color Theory ” by Alex Scott

2024 - Seasons 5–9

Award Season 9

Short Story Category

“The Vigil“ by Leigh Parrish

Theme Badge “Pumpkin Patch!”

“The Birthday Wish” by Stephen Duffy

“A Final Transmission From Under a Rotting Sun” by Kaine De Morgan

“Dolly” by FranB

Award Season 8

Short Story Category

“The Orphan and the Golden Trail“ by Bridget Riley

First Chapter Category

“First Time (INGRESSION)“ by Johnathan Reid

Award Season 7

Short Story Category

“The Echo of Gods“ by Garen Marie

Award Season 6

Short Story Category

“Illegal“ by Claudia Befu

Award Season 5

Short Story Category

“Apollo Days“ by Jack Massa

First Chapter Category

“Her Verse” by TSBOL

2023 - Seasons 1–4

Award Season 4

Short Story Category

“The Fire Tower“ by Justin Deming

First Chapter Category

“Thorne: The Withering Shore” by Cameron Scott

Theme Badge “The Great Pumpkin Patch”

“Returning” (Dullahan and Samhain) by Jessica Maison

Award Season 3

Short Story Category

“Riding the Viper” by Caroline Barnard-Smith

Award Season 2

Short Story Category

“Amicus Memorandum:“ by Amy Letter

First Chapter Category

“The Angel of War“ by Winston Malone

Award Season 1

Short Story Category

“Sweet Sixteen” by Meg Oolders