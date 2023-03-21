Lunar Awards

Lunar Awards

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Our Lunar Award Winners

We’re excited to share the winners for each award season. This page verifies the winning entry by displaying a link and showing the season’s badge.

2026 - Season 11

Round 1 | Fantasy | “Qallupilluk” by Clara MacGauffin

Round 2 | Horror | “The Shadow that Follows” by Ian Dunmore

Round 3 | Science Fiction | “Solitary” by Iris Shaw

Round 4 | Fantasy |

Round 5 | Horror |

Round 6 | Science Fiction |

2025 - Season 10

Round 1 | Fantasy | “Skellig” by Katharine Kapodistria

Round 2 | Horror | “Dark Out There” by Ashley T.K.

Round 3 | Science Fiction | “Twin Planets” by J.M. Ransom

Round 4 | Fantasy | “The Tale of Sir Knight” by Harold Ember

Round 5 | Horror | “Tea After the Apocalypse” by Luna Asli Kolcu

Round 6 | Science Fiction | “Advanced Color Theory” by Alex Scott

2024 - Seasons 5–9

Award Season 9

Short Story Category

The Vigil“ by Leigh Parrish

Theme Badge “Pumpkin Patch!”

The Birthday Wish” by Stephen Duffy

A Final Transmission From Under a Rotting Sun” by Kaine De Morgan

Dolly” by FranB

Award Season 8

Short Story Category

The Orphan and the Golden Trail“ by Bridget Riley

First Chapter Category

First Time (INGRESSION)“ by Johnathan Reid

Award Season 7

Short Story Category

The Echo of Gods“ by Garen Marie

Award Season 6

Short Story Category

Illegal“ by Claudia Befu

Award Season 5

Short Story Category

Apollo Days“ by Jack Massa

First Chapter Category

Her Verse” by TSBOL

2023 - Seasons 1–4

Award Season 4

Short Story Category

The Fire Tower“ by Justin Deming

First Chapter Category

Thorne: The Withering Shore” by Cameron Scott

Theme Badge “The Great Pumpkin Patch”

“Returning” (Dullahan and Samhain) by Jessica Maison

Award Season 3

Short Story Category

Riding the Viper” by Caroline Barnard-Smith

Award Season 2

Short Story Category

Amicus Memorandum:“ by Amy Letter

First Chapter Category

The Angel of War“ by Winston Malone

Award Season 1

Short Story Category

“Sweet Sixteen” by Meg Oolders

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