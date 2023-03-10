What do I get with a free subscription?

Freely submit your speculative short stories and first chapters for each award season. Read the submissions and find new indie authors.

Freely contribute to and read The Pitch, our monthly discussion thread where authors promote speculative fiction posted on Substack.

Freely participate in Prompt Quest, where authors on Substack write and share a story in response to a fantasy or science fiction prompt.

Access to read essays, reviews, and interviews, and participate in additional discussion threads.

Who created the Lunar Awards?

The Lunar Awards were created by Brian Reindel, a software architect and author of fantasy and science fiction. You can find him writing speculative short stories on Future Thief.

Who currently runs the Lunar Awards?

In late 2024, Brian Reindel handed over the reins to Winston Malone. Winston is a creative writer who has dedicated himself to supporting independent authors and publishers. His other publications include Storyletter XPress Publishing and Creative Wellness™, and he co-manages The Library with J. M. Elliott.