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Winston Malone's avatar
Winston Malone
Jun 16Edited

Great interview, Reina and Meg. It's so nice to get to know Meg better and be inspired by the work you're doing. I'll have to check out the podcast ASAP! And the advice to not compare oneself to another is spot on. It's too easy to get caught in that spiral, and it's avoidable. If we are content with the day's work, we've succeeded. Thanks for taking the time to share your story and thoughts with us. Wishing you the best of luck on your publishing and writing journey!

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Maegan Heil's avatar
Maegan Heil
Jun 16

Great interview!

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