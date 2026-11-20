Welcome to Round 6 of the Lunar Awards: Science Fiction

The Lunar Awards is a yearlong event broken into six rounds focusing on three genres (Fantasy, Horror, and Science Fiction). In the following year, we’ll publish the winning stories in a physical book.

My name is Brian Reindel, science fiction author and founding father of the Lunar Awards, and I’m your Science Fiction Ambassador for the Lunar Awards.

Please read this post in its entirety before submitting a story. Any entries that do not follow the guidelines will not be accepted.

Your participation and stories make this event possible. Thanks for giving the Lunar Awards a chance. We wish you the best of luck! And please comment or DM us with any questions.

Your Judge: Jim Doran !

Something I’ve been excited about is locating indie authors with an active writing presence outside Substack who would dare to step inside our speculative corner of Substack. I’m looking for stargazers, those dreamers with boundless imaginations who read and write speculative tales. For round six, I finally secured our first victim… I mean, judge, who fits the right criteria. I would like to introduce our community to Jim Doran of Jim Doran Tales. Jim recently published his book Forlorn Harbor through Rowan Prose Publishing.

Forlorn Harbor is a YA horror that incorporates a thrilling mix of unique creatures, ghoulish fun and flawed characters. It’s a suspenseful blend of The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Darkside (for those old enough to remember). Jim has also crafted a series of fantasy novels set within his Kingdom Fantasy world. You can read several of his science fiction, thriller and mystery short stories that are published through Havok Publishing.

A warm welcome to Jim, and we wish him happy reading for all of your Science Fiction short stories!

Season 11 | Round 6 Details

Please read the FAQ for complete season rules and word limits. If you have questions, ask in the comments.

Science Fiction includes any of its subgenres: Hard, Cyberpunk, Space Opera, Steampunk, Dystopian, First Contact, Climate Fiction, etc. Your story will be considered as long as it features Science Fiction elements that are necessary to the progression of the story.

Round 3 Schedule

November 20 - Open call for submissions

November 30 - Submissions closed | Judging begins

December 26 - Winner and runner-up announced

Prizes

The winner will receive a permanent link on the Past Winners page.

The winner and runner-up will be offered a publication contract to be featured in the Lunar Awards next anthology.

Featured authors in the anthology will receive a copy of the book after publication.

For entry

Submit your story here:

Submit

Or copy/paste this link: https://forms.gle/J8Ao7Hzjodb9q7iQ6

How do the awards work?

A writer subscribes to the Lunar Awards and is notified via a post when a new round starts. The writer reads the rules, selects a story that fits the genre or theme, removes any attributable information (e.g., author name, website, Substack links), and submits the story via the round’s form. A round lasts roughly 37 days (10 days for submissions and 27 days for judging). When it ends, subscribers receive a post identifying the winner and the runner-up.

What are the general award entry rules?

It must be written in English.

It must be a .docx or .pdf file format.

It must be Science Fiction.

Only one submission per writer is allowed.

A submission will only be considered once. Do not resubmit the same short story over multiple rounds, even if it has been edited.

A comment on the round’s post does not have to accompany your form submission during the submission period. But you may add one if you desire.

The previous round winner of any genre is not eligible to participate in the following rounds for that season.

What are the Short Story category award entry rules?

It must be between 1000–10,000 words . Word count limitations are necessary to maintain fairness.

It must be a short story . Micro fiction, flash fiction, novellas, novelettes, novels, or serials will not be accepted.

Choose-your-own-adventure or interactive fiction will not be eligible.

You must own the rights to your story.

It can be published on Substack on any date. It doesn’t have to be published during the submission timeframe for the round.

It must be standalone (no serials or parts), but it can be a part of an anthology or a shared universe.

It must match the current round’s genre.

What is a Short Story?

A great short story makes a promise at the start and makes good on that promise by the end. Don’t leave the reader hanging. You can use an even balance of character, plot, and setting, or you can lean heavily into any of those. Avoid familiar tropes, but don’t be afraid to explore common themes from a fresh perspective. It should be polished to the best of your ability. Editorial control over the entire piece is essential – you know what to leave and what to cut. However, it will not be rejected for a few spelling mistakes.

Images are not allowed.

Do I have to subscribe to the Lunar Awards to be considered?

Yes. The winner will be announced here before an author is contacted directly. This will also be the central location to announce future seasons, essays, reviews, and interviews.

Is there a reading or award entry fee?

Never!

Are AI submissions allowed?

Absolutely not. If you have to ask how much or how little AI can be used to write the story, you should not submit it for consideration.

What are the judging criteria?

In short, the Lunar Awards look at:

Genre suitability

Mastery of storytelling

Originality

Editorial control

Discrimination Policy:

The Lunar Awards doesn’t discriminate or give preferential treatment. Decisions are made purely on the merits outlined in the judging criteria. Personal bios of any kind should not be included in the comments or submissions. Anyone who wants to know more about you can visit your Substack. Credentials are not necessary. The number of publication subscribers, comments, and likes on a short story doesn’t matter. The goal is to find and award the absolute best speculative fiction on Substack.

Why only a 10-day round for each genre?

It limits the number of entries, and having only one genre per round allows writers to compete against their peers.

Is there an actual award?

The winning submission will be permanently linked on the Past Winners page. The submission and author will also be featured in a spotlight post.

Winning and runner-up writers will be offered a publishing contract to be included in the official Lunar Awards annual anthology.

Submit your story here:

Submit

Or copy/paste this link: https://forms.gle/J8Ao7Hzjodb9q7iQ6