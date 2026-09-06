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Douglas McClenaghan's avatar
Douglas McClenaghan
14h

AI is making our lives better in every way. Even the simplest things are becoming...err...way harder.

A dystopian satire.

https://douglasmcclenaghan.substack.com/p/how-much-ai-does-it-take-to-switch

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