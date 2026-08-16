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Wendy Cockcroft's avatar
Wendy Cockcroft
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💀-The Midnight Mirror

https://wendycockcroft.substack.com/p/the-midnight-mirror

Bernadette is writing a period piece novel. It's a thrilling bodice-ripper but she's stuck on Chapter 13. Every time she leaves her attic desk to go to bed, she sees in the mirror, by the full moon's light, scenes from the life she wants to live. Why is she seeing them, and why does she only see them in the light of the full moon?

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Wendy Cockcroft's avatar
Wendy Cockcroft
1d

The Midnight Mirror

https://wendycockcroft.substack.com/p/the-midnight-mirror

Bernadette is writing a period piece novel. It's a thrilling bodice-ripper but she's stuck on Chapter 13. Every time she leaves her attic desk to go to bed, she sees in the mirror, by the full moon's light, scenes from the life she wants to live. Why is she seeing them, and why does she only see them in the light of the full moon?

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