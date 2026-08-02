Lunar Awards

Lunar Awards

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MARTYS | The Witness Chronicle's avatar
MARTYS | The Witness Chronicle
8h

A creative writing prompt that turns a simple mirror into a doorway to endless possibilities. The idea of confronting the life we could have lived feels both magical and deeply human.

If you could see one alternate version of your life, would you choose to look?

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