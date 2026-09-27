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J.Barry / Between Worlds's avatar
J.Barry / Between Worlds
2d

A grandson visits an abandoned AI telescope, and learns about his grandfather, the village astronomer. Set in the Highlands of Scotland.

'The Garden Telescope'

Iain stepped away from the motorcycle, its engine pinging as it cooled from the long ride up the winding cliffside roads. Dwarfed by the massive structure, he tried to take in the full height of the dish. No photograph from his grandfather’s journals could have prepared him for the size of the abandoned telescope.

https://jbarrybetweenworlds.substack.com/p/the-garden-telescope-building-a-cosmic

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Rowan J. Ashby's avatar
Rowan J. Ashby
2d

A bedroom hacker decides to have some fun "torturing" an AI, until it all goes wrong...

https://rowanjashby.substack.com/p/terminal-pause

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