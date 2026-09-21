Lunar Awards

Lunar Awards

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Declan Cosson's avatar
Declan Cosson
4d

Just submitted my contribution to this competition.

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Nicholas Samuel Stember's avatar
Nicholas Samuel Stember
5dEdited

I love reading and writing all three genres this contest covers, but I have to confess that horror is my favorite for short stories. I'm thrilled to be taking part in this contest again. Good luck to all the authors who enter.

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